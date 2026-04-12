Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated and versatile musical icons, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, following multiple organ failure.

Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening after suffering from a chest infection and exhaustion.

The singer's son, Anand Bhosle said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

Dr Pratiti Samdani, who treated Bhosle told PTI that the singer passed away due multi organ failure.