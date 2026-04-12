Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated and versatile musical icons, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92, following multiple organ failure.
Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening after suffering from a chest infection and exhaustion.
The singer's son, Anand Bhosle said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."
Dr Pratiti Samdani, who treated Bhosle told PTI that the singer passed away due multi organ failure.
With a career that spanned more than eight decades, Bhosle carved a unique place in Indian music with her remarkable range and adaptability.
From soulful ghazals and classical compositions to lively cabaret numbers and romantic melodies, her repertoire reflected an extraordinary artistic breadth.
The younger sister of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bhosle lent her voice to thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages. Her enduring hits include ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’, ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, ‘Piya Tu Ab to Aaja’, ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’, and ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’.
Over the decades, she became the playback voice for several generations of leading actors, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol and Urmila Matondkar, as well as prominent South Indian stars such as Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.
Even in her later years, Bhosle remained connected to her audience. In 2023, she marked her 90th birthday with a special live performance titled ‘ASHA@90: Live in concert’ in Dubai.
Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a vast and timeless legacy.
(With inputs from PTI)