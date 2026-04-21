Shekhar Kapur to adapt novel My Name is Memory into a series

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur announced on Monday that he will be developing a tentpole romance-series for Amazon Studios US. The show will be based on the 2010 novel My Name Is Memory by Ann Brashares, the author known for the best-selling young-adult book series The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
Taking to social media, Shekhar announced, “I have signed with Amazon studios in the US to adapt, direct and produce a tentpole series based on the best selling novel.. .. My Name is Memory.”
He further described the story as “a beautiful and intense love story that transcends and survives internal and external conflicts over many centuries and geographies,” adding that, "it is an exciting, mysterious, heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure… that takes the audience through wars, conflict and empires, and even into the future.”
The book tells the story of a young boy called Daniel, and Sophia, the girl he has spent lifetimes searching for; as he races against time to spur her lost memories of him before his vengeful, centuries-old brother Joaquim finds them.
Shekhar had announced earlier that he is also working on the sequel of his 1983 film Masoom.
The veteran director is known for helming films like Mr. India (1987), Bandit Queen (1994) and Elizabeth (1998), among others.