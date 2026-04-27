Anupam Kher hails Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' as 'phenomenal' and deeply moving

NEW DELHI: Actor Anupam Kher has praised the new Michael Jackson biopic Michael, describing it as “phenomenal”, inspiring and deeply moving after watching it in London.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and released on 24 April, stars Jaafar Jackson—the late singer’s nephew—in the lead role as Michael Jackson. It traces Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 in Gary, Indiana, through to his global superstardom during the Bad tour era.

Kher shared his reaction on social media, saying that while he may not fully understand English-language music, Jackson’s artistry transcends language and speaks directly to emotion. He likened Jackson’s universal appeal to that of Charlie Chaplin, emphasising that his work connects instinctively with audiences.