Anupam Kher hails Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' as 'phenomenal' and deeply moving

NEW DELHI: Actor Anupam Kher has praised the new Michael Jackson biopic Michael, describing it as “phenomenal”, inspiring and deeply moving after watching it in London.
The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and released on 24 April, stars Jaafar Jackson—the late singer’s nephew—in the lead role as Michael Jackson. It traces Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 in Gary, Indiana, through to his global superstardom during the Bad tour era.
Kher shared his reaction on social media, saying that while he may not fully understand English-language music, Jackson’s artistry transcends language and speaks directly to emotion. He likened Jackson’s universal appeal to that of Charlie Chaplin, emphasising that his work connects instinctively with audiences.
Reflecting on the film, Kher said it captures not just the performer’s music and fame but the complexity of his life—its struggles, imperfections and extraordinary achievements. He added that critics often focus on isolated moments rather than the full journey of a life, which he felt the film presents with honesty and depth.
He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness a portrayal of such an influential artist, stating that there will never be another Michael Jackson. Kher further praised Jaafar Jackson’s performance, calling it “unbelievably amazing” and “outstanding”.
The biopic, which was first announced in 2023, is produced by Lionsgate and GK Films. It has received a mixed response from critics and audiences since its release.
Michael Jackson, one of the most influential figures in pop music, remains known for hits such as Billie Jean, Beat It and Thriller. He died in 2009 at the age of 50 from acute propofol intoxication in Los Angeles.
(With inputs from PTI)