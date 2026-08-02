'Main Vaapas Aaunga' is a tribute to my grandparents: UK-based writer Nayanika Mahtani

A chance conversation between Mahtani and Ali during a literature festival in Dehradun came full circle when the filmmaker said their pairing was an ideal "match of sensibilities" to create a script that encompasses nostalgia, memories and bonds that transcend borders.

"It was never about a message. I was doing it for my grandparents; I had seen that despite having lost so much, there was strikingly never any rancour against the other. I wanted to pay tribute to the stories they could not tell. They did not have the luxury of grief. They were refugees. They did not have the words a lot of times. I felt that unspoken story of a generation had to be told. As much as I love words, I feel drawn to silences," she shares.

Her maternal grandmother grew up in Sargodha before settling in India after marriage.

When the Partition riots broke out, her parents and the rest of her family didn't want to leave their home.

"Their lives were saved by their Muslim neighbours. But for the rest of her life, my nani was separated from her birth family," recounts Mahtani.

Never having visited Sargodha, she felt compelled to intertwine the threads of some of her grandmother's childhood tales about open-air tandoors and sprawling orchards of keenu (oranges) across a region known as the "Mediterranean of the East" into 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.

"They were always just fragments of stories. So, it was so special to be able to set the film there and incredibly moving to see my grandmother's home recreated on set," she said.

Despite writers usually being "first in, first out" on many film projects, Mahtani was overjoyed to be welcomed on to the sets to watch her words come alive during the film's shoot across different parts of Punjab.

"When you're writing a book, it's like your baby. With a screenplay, it's like you give that baby up for adoption. But here it was beautiful because Imtiaz was also writing it with me, so the vision from the beginning stayed the same. It was overwhelming to see those performances and so, in this case, I'm so happy that this child was raised by such an incredible cast and crew," shares the writer.