RJ Mahvash joins the cast of Junaid Khan-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Ragini 3

Actor-producer RJ Mahvash, who was recently seen in the ZEE5 series Satrangi, took to her Instagram page to announce her next project as an actor. The actor will soon be seen in Ragini 3, which stars Junaid Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.
Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Sharing a few BTS stills from the shoot, where she can be seen holding the clapboard, Mahvash panned, “Superr excited to announce my next film Ragini 3. In theatres soon. Forever grateful to Ekta Kapoor mam, Balaji Motion Pictures, Shruti Mahajan and our director Shashanka Ghosh sir for giving me this opportunity! Baaki tum log apne pyaar se sambhaaaal lena guysss! and Arif Shaikh sir for being so supportive!” The film also stars Aayush Sharma.
Recently, we reported that the shoot for the horror thriller has begun in London. According to a press note, Ragini 3 has been described as a film “mixing scares with romance and unexpected turns and promising a fresh take on the genre, while keeping the franchise’s signature edge.”
The film is the third part in the Ragini MMS horror franchise which had its first outing in 2011 with a Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala starrer. It was followed by Ragini MMS 2 in 2014 starring Sunny Leone.
The film is tentatively scheduled for 2027 release, although a release window is yet to be announced.
Shashanka Ghosh has previously directed films like Waisa Bhi Hota Hai II (2003), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Freddy (2022).
Mahvash made her acting debut last year with the OTT series Pyaar Paisa Profit (2025), which also starred Mihir Ahuja. She has also turned producer with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Section 108, which has been in the production stage for a long time.