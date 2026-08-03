RJ Mahvash joins the cast of Junaid Khan-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Ragini 3

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Sharing a few BTS stills from the shoot, where she can be seen holding the clapboard, Mahvash panned, “Superr excited to announce my next film Ragini 3. In theatres soon. Forever grateful to Ekta Kapoor mam, Balaji Motion Pictures, Shruti Mahajan and our director Shashanka Ghosh sir for giving me this opportunity! Baaki tum log apne pyaar se sambhaaaal lena guysss! and Arif Shaikh sir for being so supportive!” The film also stars Aayush Sharma.