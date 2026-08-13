Shoot commences for Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2010

It is to be noted that Scam 1992, the first series in what eventually became a franchise, too was co-produced by Applause Entertainment. Deepak Segal, Chief Content Officer, Applause Entertainment, said, “Scam has become much more than a franchise for us. Scam 1992 arrived at a time when the Indian streaming ecosystem was still finding its voice and went on to become one of the most loved and culturally resonant series to emerge from India. The success of Scam 1992 gave us the confidence to build an anthology around a simple but powerful idea: India’s history is full of extraordinary stories where ambition, money, power and human nature collide. With Scam 2010, we are taking that ambition even further. The success of Scam comes with a lot of responsibility, as we are extremely conscious of the expectations that people have from us.”