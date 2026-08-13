Shoot commences for Hansal Mehta’s Scam 2010

On Wednesday, Sony LIV announced the next instalment of its popular franchise Scam, titled Scam 2010. With Hansal Mehta returning as the director, the production on the series’ new season has officially begun.
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, Scam 2010 will follow the extraordinary journey of a big business tycoon, including his rise through small savings schemes that laid the foundation for a sprawling financial empire to the subsequent public scrutiny, leading to his drastic fall in the public eye.
Speaking about the series, Hansal Mehta said, “This is a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India’s largest business empires was built on belief — and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility.”
Siddharth Bodke, who has been signed to play the lead role, said, "What floored me was the complexity of the lead’s personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character.”
It is to be noted that Scam 1992, the first series in what eventually became a franchise, too was co-produced by Applause Entertainment. Deepak Segal, Chief Content Officer, Applause Entertainment, said, “Scam has become much more than a franchise for us. Scam 1992 arrived at a time when the Indian streaming ecosystem was still finding its voice and went on to become one of the most loved and culturally resonant series to emerge from India. The success of Scam 1992 gave us the confidence to build an anthology around a simple but powerful idea: India’s history is full of extraordinary stories where ambition, money, power and human nature collide. With Scam 2010, we are taking that ambition even further. The success of Scam comes with a lot of responsibility, as we are extremely conscious of the expectations that people have from us.”
More details about Scam 2010, including the primary cast and crew are awaited. A tentative release plan for the series is yet to be announced.