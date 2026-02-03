'Bringing Mayasabha to theatres was like fighting a war'
When Tumbbad released in 2018, after being stuck at the production stage for over a decade, it took everyone by surprise. Not only did the horror-fantasy film receive universal acclaim, it also revamped the horror genre in Hindi cinema. So, with Mayasabha, Rahi Anil Barve's sophomore film that releases on January 30, it’s only fair that people would be expecting another feat like Tumbbad. However, the filmmaker clarifies that it was this drive to not repeat himself that led to the creation of Mayasabha. Rahi says, “After Tumbbad, people will expect a Tumbbad 2, or those kinds of action and thrills — I don't want to make that mistake. The only thing common is the creator. When Tumbbad released, nothing like it had come until then, and nothing like Mayasabha has been done until now.” Rahi talks about how the element of surprise is very important for any artist. “In the end, there is only one thing which keeps you going, the joy of making something which surprised you. If something doesn't surprise you as an artist, you won't be able to surprise anybody in the audience,” he adds.
What also comes as a major surprise is the presence of Jaaved Jaaferi, who headlines Mayasabha, playing the role of Parmeshwar Khanna. Besides praising Mayasabha for its world-building and concept, the actor also expresses a sense of gratitude for being offered this project, adding, “In my entire career, you could count on your fingers when I was approached for a serious role — Shaurya, Fire, O Darling Yeh Hai India. But here in Mayasabha, the entire film revolves around him (Parmeshwar). Rahi understood that I can do this. When another person recognizes your potential, it’s a good feeling.”
Both Rahi and Jaaved talk about how integral Parmeshwar’s character is to Mayasabha. “If this character doesn’t land right, it will break the film. A man has put faith in me that I will deliver. It's a huge responsibility on me too,” says Jaaved. The subject also allows Rahi to further underline the differences between Mayasabha and Tumbbad. He adds, “Unlike Tumbbad, which was story-driven, this is a character-driven film. Here you have Parmeshwar taking the film forward. With a film like this, you put yourself in a situation when you're sitting on the edit and realize something is not working, and you do not have any element to put those bricks over there because it's going to collapse. So, this was a big experiment for me.” Further praising Jaaved for embodying this character, Rahi notes, “Very few actors of his age can surprise you with their depth and variations. If I have to put it bluntly, Jaaved ji’s talents have not never been used in the last 40 years.”
Jaaved, who is largely popular for his comedy-driven roles in films like the Dhamaal franchise and Salaam Namaste, has also worked in OTT shows like Escaype Live (2022), Taaza Khabar (2024), and Do You Wanna Partner (2025). While acknowledging the advantages of the OTT medium, where an actor “gets 6-8 hours to play with and go into the depth of character,” the actor also emphasises upon a dire need for balance between the OTT and theatrical experience. He elaborates, “Theatre culture is a shared experience which also needs to stay alive. It is a unique experience as a human being we need to have, where we cry and laugh together — otherwise it becomes too secluded as you sit alone with your content. You can't say one is better than the other; There has to be some kind of a balance.”
Meanwhile, Rahi talks about the need to ‘save’ the sanctity of a script like Mayasabha. He explains, “The moment I locked the script, I knew it was going to be a tough battle taking this to the theatres. In the last 5 years I have been through hell, even after Tumbbad. However, I didn't want those people who have every resource but don't understand a story. Especially the ending — I knew 80 percent of the actors would try to change it or make it conventional. But in Mayasabha, the ending is everything for me, and I wanted people who could support me.”
The filmmaker goes on to describe the process of making Mayasabha as a war. He elaborates, “The way the story was written, the way it’s made, it’s a war. It’s not about budget or having no studio support. Very little gets spoken about this process of making films — That’s what differentiates whether we are making a product or making cinema. I am a filmmaker,” he concludes.