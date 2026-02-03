'Bringing Mayasabha to theatres was like fighting a war'

When Tumbbad released in 2018, after being stuck at the production stage for over a decade, it took everyone by surprise. Not only did the horror-fantasy film receive universal acclaim, it also revamped the horror genre in Hindi cinema. So, with Mayasabha, Rahi Anil Barve's sophomore film that releases on January 30, it’s only fair that people would be expecting another feat like Tumbbad. However, the filmmaker clarifies that it was this drive to not repeat himself that led to the creation of Mayasabha. Rahi says, “After Tumbbad, people will expect a Tumbbad 2, or those kinds of action and thrills — I don't want to make that mistake. The only thing common is the creator. When Tumbbad released, nothing like it had come until then, and nothing like Mayasabha has been done until now.” Rahi talks about how the element of surprise is very important for any artist. “In the end, there is only one thing which keeps you going, the joy of making something which surprised you. If something doesn't surprise you as an artist, you won't be able to surprise anybody in the audience,” he adds.