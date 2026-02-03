Shweta Tripathi wraps shoot for Mirzapur: The Film
Actor Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up the shoot for Mirzapur: The Film. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is adapted from a web series of the same name and will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banrejee and Rasika Dugal, reprising the fan-favourite roles of Kaleen bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, Munna Tripathi, Compounder and Beena Tripathi, respectively.
Sharing her thoughts, Shweta, who plays Gajgamini ‘Golu’ Gupta in the series, said, “Wrapping up Mirzapur: The Film feels incredibly special and emotional. Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for. This character truly changed the way audiences see me and the kind of stories I get to be a part of.”
“Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world and these characters is immense,” she added.
The film will also have new entrants with Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan joining the cast.
Mirzapur series revolves around a carpet exporter Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj), who is the crime lord of the easter UP city. His unpredictable and violent son Munna (Divyenndu) is keen to inherit his father's legacy but things go awry and power equations shift when he crosses path with Guddu (Ali) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). The series first debuted in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020 and the third one in 2024.