Shweta Tripathi wraps shoot for Mirzapur: The Film

Mirzapur series revolves around a carpet exporter Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj), who is the crime lord of the easter UP city. His unpredictable and violent son Munna (Divyenndu) is keen to inherit his father's legacy but things go awry and power equations shift when he crosses path with Guddu (Ali) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey). The series first debuted in 2018, followed by a second season in 2020 and the third one in 2024.