Akshay Kumar to play antagonist in Golmaal 5?

After a gap of nearly 8 years, the fifth instalment of Golmaal franchise, titled Golmaal 5, will go on the floors soon. Reportedly, the franchise will have a major addition to its cast with the upcoming instalment.
According to reports, Akshay Kumar is all set to join Golmaal franchise with Golmaal 5 where he will be seen playing the antagonist. Besides Ajay Devgn, Golmaal 5 will feature regular cast members like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar. It is reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan too might return to the franchise — she last appeared in the 2010 film Golmaal 3.
The comedy franchise completes 20 years in 2026. The first instalment of Golmaal franchise released in July 2006, and received considerable box office success, followed by the release of further instalments in 2008, 2010, and 2017. Golmaal Again added Parineeti Chopra and Tabu to the cast.
If the reports are true, This will be the fourth major franchise to feature Akshay in the lead, after Hera Pheri, Housefull and Welcome. A few days ago, the makers of Welcome to The Jungle announced June 12 as the release date for their film. Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects include Haiwaan, which too incidentally has Akshay playing the antagonist.
The shoot for Golmaal 5 is likely to commence this month, and the makers are reportedly planning to release their film in early 2027. Rohit Shetty is currently busy shooting the Rakesh Maria biopic with John Abraham.