Akshay Kumar to play antagonist in Golmaal 5?

According to reports, Akshay Kumar is all set to join Golmaal franchise with Golmaal 5 where he will be seen playing the antagonist. Besides Ajay Devgn, Golmaal 5 will feature regular cast members like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar. It is reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan too might return to the franchise — she last appeared in the 2010 film Golmaal 3.