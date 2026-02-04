Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan star in 'Bheegi Bheegi' composed by AR Rahman

AR Rahman has released a new song titled 'Bheegi Bheegi' featuring his son AR Ameen’s vocals, as well as Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in its dreamy and fantasy musical video. Also sung by Jasleen Royal, it is a groovy melody that starts off on a carnatic note and soon transforms into a breezy and light beat. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for the song.
The music video is set in a futuristic world where Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur meet for the first time and are instantly teleported to various universes and time periods. The visuals hint at the couple falling in love at their first sight, across an alternate, dystopic universe and once again across time in the retro era.
Mrunal and Dulquer have previously worked together in Sita Ramam (2022) and Kalki 2898 AD (2024). Although the two did not share the screen together, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is reportedly expected to complete its shoot by this year.
Besides Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, AR Ameen is also featured in the music video. Ameen has previously collaborated with his father, AR Rahman, in multiple songs like 'Vinveli Nayaga' from Thug Life, 'Veerane' from Maamannan, among others.
AR Rahman recently bagged the Tamil Nadu State Awards for Best Music Director for Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022). The Bheegi Bheegi song is out on all platforms.