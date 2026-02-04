Sunny-Akshaye’s Ikka to Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani: Netflix announces 2026 slate

At an ongoing grand ceremony on Tuesday evening, Netflix has announced its upcoming slate of Indian productions — both movies and web series — for the year 2026. The coming year will see a plethora of subjects on the streamer, all of them headlined by the biggest stars of the nation.
1. Ikka
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna will be seen headlining the legal drama Ikka, where Sunny will be seen as a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer who is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused (Akshaye Khanna), a man whose career he'd notoriously ended years ago, now pushing him to use every trick in the trade to win the case — because otherwise, he stands to lose everything he holds dear.
Siddharth P Malhotra is the co-producer and director for the drama. Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza will appear in prominent roles as well.
2. Ghooskhor Pandat
With Ghooskhor Pandat, Manoj Bajpayee returns as a cop figure — only this time, he is corrupt, rogue and morally bankrupt. After an unexpected encounter disrupts his plans, Pandat finds himself drawn into a chain of events that tie up to a massive global conspiracy.
Directed by Ritesh Shah, Ghooskhor Pandat is a thriller that takes place over span of a single night. Besides being the producer for the film, Neeraj Pandey has also co-written the script with Ritesh. Other key cast members like Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta.
3. Maa Behen
In a fascinating casting coup, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri will be seen together, playing the lead roles in Maa Behen, a crime comedy where a mother and her two daughters must cover up the crime after a dead body is found in their kitchen. Dharnaa Durga plays a significant role as well, and so does Ravi Kishan.
Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni, who has also co-written the story with screenplay and dialogue writer Pooja Tolani.
4. Hum Hindustani
Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi will be seen headlining the period-drama, inspired by true events in a newly independent India, where a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation’s very first democratic election.
Rahul Dholakia is the writer-director for Hum Hindustani. The film is produced by Emmay Entertainment. Prominent names like Deepak Dobriyal, Mimi Chakraborty, Sarika, and Shraddha Dangar are part of the ensemble cast.
1. Family Business
Co-created and directed by Hansal Mehta, Family Business promises to be a high-octane series where the personal and business collide like never before. Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma will be seen in lead roles.
Anil Kapoor will be seen as a visionary billionaire who grooms a rising tycoon (Vijay Varma) to take over the reins of India’s largest conglomerate as his successor. However, the rising tycoon is unceremoniously fired months later as the mentor takes back the throne. Refusing to accept his downfall, the ousted successor strikes back, turning a corporate battle into a no-holds-barred war.
The series is co-produced under banners of Abundantia Entertainment and True Story Films. Ensemble cast includes names like Akash Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Dhruv Sehgal, Rohan Mehra, Kamal Sadanah, Raima Sen, Inayat Sood, and Madhoo Shah.
2. Legacy
Directed by Charukesh Sekar, Legacy promises to be a riveting thriller with grand production scale, capturing the trials and tribulations of an an ageing gangster Periyaar who, faced with a prophecy of downfall, fights to save his Empire, family and most importantly — his legacy.
The political thriller also showcases R Madhavan in an intense avatar like never before. Additionally, the presence of actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, and Gulshan Devaiah adds a lot of gravitas to the series.
3. Musafir Cafe
Based on a book by Divya Prakash Dubey, Musafir Cafe captures a timeless love story that lingers and deepens with its warm, real characters — Chander, Sudha, and Preeti — the three strangers whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Vikarant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana play the three lead roles in Musafir Cafe. Written and created by Sharanya Rajgopal, and directed by Ruchir Arun, the series promises to explore romance and passion where love will endure time, ambition, and the long journey of life.
4. Hello Bachhon
Headlined by Vineet Kumar Singh, Hello Bachhon tells the heartwarming and inspiring story of an unassuming physics teacher who inspired millions of students across the country to pursue their dream against all barriers.
Based on the true story of Physics Wallah, Hello Bachhon is created by Abhishek Yadav and directed by Pratish Mehta. Abhishek is also one of the writers in association with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali and Sandeep Singh.
5. Operation Safed Sagar
The untold story of Operation Safed Sagar, where the Indian Air Force defied impossible odds to become the world’s highest air operation, finally gets an on-screen interpretation with the upcoming Netflix series directed by Oni Sen. Starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma in lead roles, the series promises to explore the themes of brother and love for motherland, while also giving a glimpse of political machinations that go beyond enemy lines.
The supporting cast of Operation Safed Sagar includes Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.
6. Super Subbu
Marking Netflix’s foray into Telugu OTT series production, Super Subbu is billed as a laugh-out-loud comedy, capturing the struggles of an unlikely teacher (Sundeep Kishen) who is forced to teach sex education to a remotr and virile village.
Super Subbu is directed by Mallik Ram, who has also co-written the script with Ramesh Eligeti. Key cast members include Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary, and Getup Srinu.
7. Chumbak
Another interesting addition to the lineup is Chumbak, a light-hearted Sitcom that captures the old-world charms of neighbourhood friendships. As five families live together as neighbours and navigate through myriad situations, they inadvertently end up becoming a surrogate family for each other too.
Chumbak boasts a massive ensemble cast with actors like Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Sandeepa Dhar on board.
The series is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, who is known for creating iconic comedy shows like Khichdi and Sarahbhai vrs Sarabhai.
8. Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai
Featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Malik, and Zoya Afroz in lead roles, Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai aims to present a grand romantic saga where passion and love collide and boundaries between right and wrong begin to blur.
A desperate choice draws millionaire Zorawar into a devil’s pact. Tragedy and grief drives Samarjeet Behl into a relentless quest for vengeance. In between these two men stands Chahat who seeks dangerous answers.
The series is directed by Kapil Sharma, while Nilanjana Purkayasstha, Paromita Ghosh, Pranjal Saxena, and Shashank Kunwar serve as the writers.
1. Mismatched (Season 4)
The Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli starrer series returns for its final season — as Dimple and Rishi are unexpectedly thrown back into each other’s lives, even after a final goodbye, reopening a love they never truly resolved. But with Rishi now on a path that offers no turning back, they must finally confront the question they’ve been circling for years: are they truly mismatched, or simply never given the right moment?
Created by Ghazal Dhaliwal and directed by Divyang Thakkar, the popular series will feature actors like Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, and Abhinav Sharma in its final season.
2. Lust Stories 3
The much-loved anthology series Lust Stories returns with chapter 3, titled Lust Stories 3. This time, the show assembles stalwart filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who will offer their unique perspective on lust, love, and everything in between.
Many notable actors like Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are part of Lust Stories 3.
3. Maamla Legal Hai (Season 2)
After earning a lot of praise for its quirky, comic and heart-warming adventures of Patparganj Court, Maamla Legal hai is back with season 2 — only this time, VD Tyagi has become a judge. Meanwhile, a coterie of bizarre cases and odd clinet continue to light up the universe of this show based on true incidents.
Produced by Posham Pa Pictures and directed by Rahul Pandey, Maamla Legal Hai features Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Anant Joshi, Anjum Batra, Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav in season 2 cast.
4. Dhindora 2
Bhuvan Bam returns with his crazy family, and Titu Mama drags them all into a world of pride, panic, and poor planning in Dhindora 2.
What began on YouTube as a deeply relatable, character-driven comedy has promises to present a larger, more layered story, while staying true to the humour, heart, and chaos that define the Dhindora universe, the Dhindoraa makers shared in an official statement.
Besides Bhuvan Bam, the show has multiple writers onboard like Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey, and Anant Dubey.
5. The Great Indian Kapil Show (Season 5)
After four successful seasons that fteaures the biggest stars of the country, Netflix will host the Season 5 of The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2026, promising to only go bigger and grander with its laughter and energy.
Directed by Anukalp Goswami, season 5 will featute the regular cast members like Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, besides Kapil Sharma.
(Note: This story will continue to be updated as more details pour in about the new slate of releases’ announcement)