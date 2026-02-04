Sunny-Akshaye’s Ikka to Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani: Netflix announces 2026 slate

The Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli starrer series returns for its final season — as Dimple and Rishi are unexpectedly thrown back into each other’s lives, even after a final goodbye, reopening a love they never truly resolved. But with Rishi now on a path that offers no turning back, they must finally confront the question they’ve been circling for years: are they truly mismatched, or simply never given the right moment?