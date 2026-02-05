Mirzapur The Movie gets a release date

Besides Guddu and Gajgamini, the movie will bring back many memorable characters on the big screen who have become an integral part of pop culture in the 3 seasons so far — leading the pack will be Kaleen Bhaiyya (played by Pankaj Tripathi.) The ensemble cast includes Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, Harshita Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal among others.