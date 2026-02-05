Hindi

Mirzapur The Movie gets a release date

Besides the cast members from Mirzapur series, new actors to join the universe with the film include Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan
Mirzapur: The Movie, the cinematic extension of the Mirzapur series, now has a release date. Starring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi in the lead, Mirzapur: The Movie will hit theatres on September 4. 

Besides Guddu and Gajgamini, the movie will bring back many memorable characters on the big screen who have become an integral part of pop culture in the 3 seasons so far — leading the pack will be Kaleen Bhaiyya (played by Pankaj Tripathi.) The ensemble cast includes Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, Harshita Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal among others. 

Mirzapur: The Film begins shooting in Rajasthan, Ali Fazal shares BTS video

New actors to join the Mirzapur universe with this film include Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Sushant Singh, and Ravi Kishan.

The makers also shared a new concept poster alongwith the announcement post, which features a haunting image of blood-stained tyre marks on the sand made by a convoy of cars, with men carrying guns on board, as they drag along a throne-like chair behind them.

The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. The shoot for the film began in October, and the makers officially announced the shoot wrap a few days ago, by sharing a series of photos. 

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi wrap Banaras schedule of Mirzapur: The Film

Directed by Gurmeeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is the first Indian film that has spawned out of an OTT series. Meanwhile, Mirzapur the series has also been renewed for a fourth season. The first three seasons of the show released in 2018, 2020, and 2024, respectively.

