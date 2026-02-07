Actor Celina Jaitly fights to free brother detained in UAE amid personal turmoil

NEW DELHI: In the 2024 Bollywood thriller Jigra, Alia Bhatt plays a woman who risks everything to save her brother from a death sentence abroad.

For actor Celina Jaitly, that story has spilled from reel to reality.

Major (Retd) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been under “arbitrary detention” in the United Arab Emirates for the past 17 months, Jaitly said.

The retired Special Forces officer and former UN peacekeeper was picked up from a mall in September 2024.

For nearly nine months, his whereabouts remained unknown, with no formal arrest on record and no access to legal representation, she said.

“I got to know around 29 September. The call came at around nine at night,” Jaitly told PTI Videos. “I was living in Austria then. At first, I thought my brother was playing a prank. For an hour, I dismissed it as one of his stupid jokes.”

Her fight for Vikrant unfolded amid personal turmoil. She was already trapped in what she described as a very bad marriage in Austria.

“I was in a very abusive and bad marriage. But when you have children, you do everything to make it work. When you don’t have parents, when you no longer have your assets, you do everything to keep your marriage going, specifically for your children,” said Celina.