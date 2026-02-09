Mardaani 3 actor Mallika Prasad: The plan was to keep 'Amma' under wraps 

In an official statement, Mallika revealed how it was a consciously strategy to keep her under wraps, in order for her role to create huge impact in theatres. “The Mardani franchise has excelled at creating great villains, so with the character of Amma this was the plan - to keep things under wraps until the timing was right for the surprise reveal. There's always a lot of joy in the movies whenever there is a big reveal or there is a surprise,” the actor stated.