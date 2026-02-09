Arati Kadav, Harman Baweja to collaborate on another film after Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs
Harman Baweja and Arati Kadav, who had previously collaborated on the 2025 film Mrs, are now coming together for another film. Arati Kadav confirmed the same on her Instagram page.
Incidentally, the confirmation arrives on the day when the Sanya Malhotra starrer completes 1 years of streaming premiere. Besides co-producing the film, Harman was also credited as a co-writer for Mrs.
Speaking to Variety, Harman said, “I’m excited to have her bring honesty, intelligence, and immense emotional clarity to our fresh collaboration, which we have the pleasure of announcing on Mrs. first anniversary.” Arati added, “I am actually very happy to collaborate with Harman for the rest of my life. Baweja Studio feels like home.”
More details about the project, including the primary cast and the concept, are yet to be officially announced.
Besides Mrs, Arati had previously directed Cargo. Meanwhile, Baweja Studios has many projects in the pipeline for 2026 release, including Captain India and Boy from Andaman. They were also the producers for the Yami Gautam starrer Haq.