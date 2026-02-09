What is the new release date for Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla?

A few days ago, we had reported about the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bungla postponing their film’s release to May 15 this year. On Saturday, the team surprised film-goers by making yet another change to their release plans — only this time, they have proponed their arrival.
Taking to his X page, Akshay Kumar made a post, penning, “Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind!,” followed by a cross against 15 May and a checkmark against April 10, declaring the latter as their film's new release date.
While the reasons for this decision are not clear yet, it is to be noted that the makers of Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh starrer bilingual Dacoit too had recently set April 10 as their film’s release date.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead and actors like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta in the ensemble cast. The film will also posthumously feature Asrani, who passed away in October 2025, in one of his last on-screen appearances.
The horror-comedy is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay under the banners Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali serve as co-producers. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Rohan has also penned the dialogues.
Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 16 years — the duo has previously worked together in 6 films, delivering iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyya among others.
Besides Bhooth Bangla, Akshay and Priyadarshan are also working together on Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3.