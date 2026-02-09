Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release pushed

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz and also starring Rakul Preet Singh was earlier scheduled to release on March 4
(from left) Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
(from left) Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been pushed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 4 but now will be landing in theatres on May 15.

Billed as a laughter-packed entertainer, the film is a follow-up to 2019's Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha's 1978 movie.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also the helmed the first part, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The sequel will also have Rakul Preet Singh.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra on board as creative producer.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is backed by T-Series and BR Studios.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan starrer assaulted in Prayagraj
Ayushmann Khurrana
Sara Ali Khan
Wamiqa Gabbi
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com