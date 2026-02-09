Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release pushed

The release date of Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been pushed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 4 but now will be landing in theatres on May 15.
Billed as a laughter-packed entertainer, the film is a follow-up to 2019's Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar-Vidya Sinha's 1978 movie.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also the helmed the first part, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The sequel will also have Rakul Preet Singh.
It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra on board as creative producer.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is backed by T-Series and BR Studios.