Anupam Kher warns fans of imposter social media accounts on his name: Ignore them

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video addressing several fake social media handles using him name and urged fans and followers to ignore any requests from such profiles.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. He said the imposters even used his pictures and videos to mislead and are sending message requests to others users.

"My dear friends¦ Some of my friends have sent me a message that someone has opened my account on Instagram AnupamKher30 AnupamPKher30. They have put my profile pictures and videos. They are sending people requests," he is heard saying in the video.

"I don't have any such account. Ignore them and that's all I wanted to say because some of my close friends have sent me a message asking why I opened another account. So I didn't open it," he added saying that he only has one official Instagram account.

Kher's latest work is 'Tanvi the Great', which also marked his return to direction after his 2002 directorial debut 'Om Jai Jagadish'.

Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, 'Tanvi the Great' released in 2025 and revolved around autistic woman Tanvi Raina.

The actor will next feature in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', a sequel to the 2006 film, also starring Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma Saluja, and Kiran Joneja in the lead roles. It is directed by Prashant Bhatia.