Release date of Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta’s Accused out

At the Netflix 2026 slate event held recently, it was announced that Konkona Sensharma and Laapataa Ladies (2023) fame Pratibha Ranta will be seen together in a thriller called Accused. The premiere date of the film, helmed by Doctor G (2022) director Anubhuti Kashyap, is now out. Accused is scheduled to land on Netflix on February 27.
The OTT platform took to social media on Monday to share a poster of the film bearing the release date along with the caption, “Dr. Geetika's toughest case yet. A reputed surgeon sees her reputation at stake. Watch Accused, starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta, out 27 Feb, only on Netflix.”
Accused revolves around Dr. Geetika (Konkona) a successful gynaecologist who is accused of sexually harassing her patients. Pratibha Ranta seems to be playing the role of her daughter.
Konkona was last seen in the 2025 film Metro…In Dino while Pratibha was part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. This is the first time both of them would be seen together in a project.