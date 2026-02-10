Hindi

Release date of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Lahore 1947 out

Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, has been produced by Aamir Khan
(from left) Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan, the team behind Lahore 1947
Sunny Deol headliner Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, has gotten a release date. The film will release during the Independence Day weekend this year on August 13.

Making the announcement via a press release, Aamir stated, “This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji (late Dharmendra) and I am so glad he could see the film.”

The film will also feature Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol. It will have music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The film marks an iconic re-collaboration between Sunny and Santoshi as the duo have worked together on the actor’s iconic films like Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). Lahore 1947 also marks Preity’s reunion with Sunny. The two have shared screen space together in Farz (2001) and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Rajkumar Santoshi completes the shooting for Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947
