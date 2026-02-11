Prakash Raj joins filming of Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3

Actor Prakash Raj took to social media to announce that he has begun filming for the Ajay Devgn led thriller, Drishyam 3. Abhishek Pathak returns to direct the third instalment, which is set to release on October 2.
Taking to his X handle, the actor wrote, "Started shooting for this engaging franchise Drishyam 3 in hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. Im sure you will love it. (and yes im not replacing anyone)."
The actor's affirmation of not replacing anyone in the cast of the upcoming film, after Akshaye Khanna dropped out of the film, due to unknown reasons. But the cast of Drishyam 3 also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.
Director Abishek has written the film along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Abishek has also produced Drishyam 3 along with Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.
Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3, which stars Mohanlal, has completed production, and is set to release on April 2.