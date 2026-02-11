Raj & DK announce sophomore season of Farzi: ‘Work in progress’

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK, have officially announced season 2 of their 2023 crime-thriller series Farzi.
The makers shared a poster via their social media handle on Tuesday making the announcement that work has begun on the sophomore season of the show, headlined by Shahid Kapoor. The poster shows a mountain of cash with the text “Round 2 in progress.” “Second batch…WIP…” Raj & DK wrote in the caption.
Re-sharing the poster on his Instagram story, Shahid also posted a picture alongside the filmmakers. “The fakers are back at it @rajanddk," he wrote.
The first season of Farzi revolved around Shahid’s character, Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist, who gets propelled into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting after creating the perfect fake currency note. Released on Prime Video, the series also starred Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. It marked the OTT debut of Shahid.
When it comes to other projects, Shahid’s next O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is gearing up for release this week. Raj & DK’s last work was the third season of the spy-thriller series The Family Man.