‘Daldal captures how twisted a human mind is’

Suresh Triveni, the creator and co-scriptwriter for the series, had his priorities clear. “Whatever goes out has to be cinematic,” he says. The Tumhari Sulu director agrees that the crime-drama has been explored a lot in the contemporary entertainment landscape, and hence, there is a greater need to have stories driven by characters instead. “I am a strong believer that if you're hooked onto a character and their newness, you will want to see their entire journey and what happens to them, irrespective of the pacing or other factors. You can't take shortcuts just to follow the trend,” he says. Amrit Raj Gupta, who has previously helmed shows like Gullak and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, agrees with Suresh. “Be it my previous shows or Daldal, they are all about the characters. Even in a film with a strong story, you will remember the characters more than the story. This show is also about these people, what goes on in their minds, what happened in their childhood, and how it affects their present.”