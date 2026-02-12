Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: ‘We’ll miss him'

Akshay Kumar, who has plenty of films in the pipeline, is also working in Bhagam Bhag 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The 2006 comedy also starred Govinda in the lead role, besides Akshay. Recently, there were plenty of reports about the makers replacing Govinda with Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal, who too is part of the sequel’s cast, confirmed the same.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal said, “Manoj and Akshay will make for a different and unique combination.” While admitting that he will miss Govinda on the sets, Paresh also stated that he is aware of the reasons for Govinda being replaced.
In the same interview, the Oh My God actor also confirmed that he will be seen in a double role in Bhagam Bhag 2.
More details about the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2 are yet to be confirmed. Bhagam Bhag (2006) had a massive ensemble cast with actors like Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan. While it did average business back then, the film has since become a major part of pop culture through various memes.
Bhagam Bhag 2 will reunite Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee after nearly a decade — they had previously worked together in films like Bewafaa (2005), Special 26 (2013), Rustom (2016) and Naam Shabana (2017).
However, this is the first collaboration between Manoj and Priyadarshan.