Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replacing Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: ‘We’ll miss him'

Akshay Kumar, who has plenty of films in the pipeline, is also working in Bhagam Bhag 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The 2006 comedy also starred Govinda in the lead role, besides Akshay. Recently, there were plenty of reports about the makers replacing Govinda with Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal, who too is part of the sequel’s cast, confirmed the same.