Kohrra Season 2 Review: Lightning strikes twice

Like a good whodunit, there are enough suspects and enough motives for the viewer to get their detective hats on. But then Kohrra has never been a Poirot-style mystery. The big reveal isn’t bigger than what the plot reveals about the characters, each of whom seem to be dragging a boulder of trauma. Dhanwant is tussling with the loss of her young son and often finds herself sitting in her police jeep, looking at school kids crossing the road. Garundi, on the other hand, is hiding the fling he had with his sister-in-law from his newly-wed wife. In the era of intense gratifications and high-speed emotions, Kohrra simmers and sighs. The second season doesn’t offer something radically different but makers Sudip Sharma, Faisal Rahman, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia have become adept at weaving a consistently competent story that makes you come back for subsequent servings. Repercussions of a patriarchal system and the underprivileged paying up for the sins of their masters, if you have seen both seasons of Paatal Lok and the first installment of Kohrra, you can trace the themes of Sudip’s sad cop universe. But it never gets repetitive and seems more like delving into a different tale in a short story collection whose components are held together by one thread of emotions.