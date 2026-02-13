Vishal Bhardwaj says he is deeply proud of 'O Romeo'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj says he deeply proud of his new film 'O Romeo', which made him realise the immense capacity he holds for both "love and violence".

In an emotional note on Instagram on Thursday, the director before the film's release, he wanted to thank "the real heroes" of the movie before the film received any kind of verdict.

"Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of themâ¦" Bhardwaj wrote in his note.