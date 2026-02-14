Farhan Akhtar to play Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes' The Beatles films

A while ago, Sony Pictures announced the latest cast additions to director Sam Mendes' films based on the lives and careers of The Beatles singers. The films, collectively called The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, has tapped Farhan Akhtar, Lucy Boynton, Morfydd Clark, and Harry Lawtey to play characters who contributed to the careers of the singers behind the legendary band. Farhan Akhtar, for whom the project marks his film debut in Hollywood, is set to play legendary sitarist and composer Ravi Shankar. On the other hand, the film will feature Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody fame as Paul McCartney's girlfriend and actor Jane Asher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Clark as John Lennon’s spouse Cynthia Lennon, and Industry actor Lawtey as The Beatles guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe.