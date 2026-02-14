Farhan Akhtar to play Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes' The Beatles films
A while ago, Sony Pictures announced the latest cast additions to director Sam Mendes' films based on the lives and careers of The Beatles singers. The films, collectively called The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, has tapped Farhan Akhtar, Lucy Boynton, Morfydd Clark, and Harry Lawtey to play characters who contributed to the careers of the singers behind the legendary band. Farhan Akhtar, for whom the project marks his film debut in Hollywood, is set to play legendary sitarist and composer Ravi Shankar. On the other hand, the film will feature Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody fame as Paul McCartney's girlfriend and actor Jane Asher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Clark as John Lennon’s spouse Cynthia Lennon, and Industry actor Lawtey as The Beatles guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe.
The latest quartet of actors will join the previously announced cast members: Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson. As reported earlier, the film will star Mescal as McCartney, Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Quinn as George Harrison, and Dickinson as Lennon.
The four separate films, one from the perspective of each Beatles member, will intersect and chronicle the band's incredible journey from England to the heart of the international music scene, all leading up to its 1970 breakup.
The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Anna Sawai, and Aimee Lou Wood as Linda McCartney, Maureen Starkey, Yoko Ono, and Pattie Boyd, respectively. James Norton is also part of the cast as Brian Epstein, the influential Beatles manager, and Harry Lloyd as legendary record producer George Martin.
On the technical front, the films have cinematography by Greig Fraser, editing by Lee Smith, and production design by Stefania Cella, Neal Callow, and Mark Tildesley. Giles Martin is also part of the film's crew as its executive music producer.
Interestingly, the four films are slated for an April 2028 theatrical release.