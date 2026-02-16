BMC proposes blacklisting Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for violating norms while shooting Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a proposal to blacklist director Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios for violating norms while shooting Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BMC’s A-ward assistant municipal commissioner Jay More confirmed this, saying, “The proposal has been submitted to the deputy municipal commissioner of BMC’s zone one, and once it is approved, the blacklisting of Aditya Dhar’s production house will be completed. Then, he will not get permission to carry out film shoots at BMC-owned premises.”

Parts of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, were shot at Bora Bazar in Mumbai. During the shoot, the production unit reportedly did not seek permission from the BMC’s fire brigade for the fire scene.