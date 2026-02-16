BMC proposes blacklisting Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for violating norms while shooting Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has submitted a proposal to blacklist director Aditya Dhar’s production house B62 Studios for violating norms while shooting Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, BMC’s A-ward assistant municipal commissioner Jay More confirmed this, saying, “The proposal has been submitted to the deputy municipal commissioner of BMC’s zone one, and once it is approved, the blacklisting of Aditya Dhar’s production house will be completed. Then, he will not get permission to carry out film shoots at BMC-owned premises.”
Parts of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, were shot at Bora Bazar in Mumbai. During the shoot, the production unit reportedly did not seek permission from the BMC’s fire brigade for the fire scene.
“Besides, it was also noticed that the film had used fake guns, but it had not got the proper police permission for such firing. The film set completely violated the police department’s terms and conditions, which prohibited the use of crackers and flammable materials. After the complaint, police reached the spot and seized the inflammable materials at the site. There were several repeated violations and despite reminders, the violations continued. Therefore they first forfeited the two deposits of Rs 25,000 each, and now we have proposed blacklisting as well,” said a senior BMC official who requested anonymity.
He added that the BMC also sought a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for filming on a building terrace and for using two generator vans without adequate permissions.
A BMC official said they received the application seeking permission for Aditya Dhar’s production house through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited to shoot portions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge between February 7 and 8. Permission was granted subsequently on January 30 for shooting at BMC’s A ward area – Bora Bazar, Modi Street and the Perin Nariman Street in Mumbai.