Rajpal Yadav gets interim relief as Delhi HC suspends jail term till March 18 in cheque bounce case

NEW DELHI: In a relief to actor Rajpal Yadav, the Delhi High Court suspended till March 18 his sentence in the cheque bounce cases and permitted him to be released from jail.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order after noting that Yadav deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

"We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing," said the judge.

Yadav sought suspension of his sentence on the ground of a marriage in his family on February 19.

The court directed Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without permission.

It further directed Yadav to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18.