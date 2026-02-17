Bon appetit: Emmanuel Macron connects with Bollywood over desi ratatouille and paneer bhurji

Guests sampled an Indian take on ratatouille, paneer bhurji dumplings, strawberry desserts and kulfi - a symbolic reminder of how traditions can merge without losing their identity.

For Anil Kapoor, the afternoon carried a personal highlight.

According to Kej, Brigitte Macron had spoken during her flight about how much she loved the 2008 Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

So when Kapoor walked into the room, Kej quickly introduced them.

"Madam Brigitte Macron was happy to meet Anil Kapoor. It was a huge coincidence, as yesterday on the plane, she was talking about how she loved the film, 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Today, when Anil Kapoor walked in, I immediately took him to meet her, and she was like: 'He was there in the film'," Kej said.

Kapoor said a meaningful and forward-looking conversation followed about how India and France can strengthen their creative collaboration.

"It was encouraging to discuss how our industries, artists, and storytellers can work more closely together to build stronger cultural bridges through cinema," the veteran actor told PTI.

Kapoor expressed his gratitude, saying he was "deeply touched" by the First Lady's genuine appreciation for his work.

"What made the meeting especially memorable was the warmth and graciousness of his (the French President's) wife. She was incredibly kind and generous, and I was deeply touched to hear how familiar she was with my work and how much she appreciated the international films I've been part of," Kapoor said.

Kapoor, who played the memorable game show host in the Danny Boyle-directed drama, said the encounter stayed with him.

"What made it special was her warmth. She was incredibly kind and generous. The way she spoke about 'Slumdog Millionaire' and even 'Mission: Impossible' felt so genuine. It's always humbling when your work travels across borders and resonates with someone in that way," the actor said.