‘Bandwaale came from our disappointing experiences in Mumbai’

Bandwaale, the recently released series on Prime Video, captures the reality of most small towns in present day India, where new-age aspirations, fuelled by social media access, and old-fashioned conservatism walk hand in hand. The show revolves around a young aspiring poetess, Mariam (Shalini Pandey), who finds a way, living in Ratlam, to explore her potential and cross all the barriers that face her in the arduous journey. Ankur Tewari, the co-creator of the series, recalls that the genesis of the series came from ‘some disappointing experiences as a writer’ in Mumbai, which both he and Swanand Kirkire relate to. “We both decided to take affirmative action on it, to meet every day and start constructing a story without any agenda,” Ankur adds. He further recalls how musicality and small-town ethos organically became a part of the story. “Both Swanand and I wanted to write something which was hopeful, had words at its core, complemented by music. Also, both of us are from small towns — that’s how Ratlam came in, and with them the brass-band culture. Through the writing process, we followed a path of honesty,” he notes.