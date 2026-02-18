Priya Mani and Mohit Raina star in an Indo-US film

In an Indo-American collaboration, actors Priya Mani and Mohit Raina will be seen in a film that focuses on immigration.
The film is produced by US-based Red Bison Productions in association with Mumbai-based Azure Entertainment. The yet-to-be-titled project is written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar. The film follows the true story of an immigrant family's experience navigating cultural identity while trying to assimilate into the US. The film was previously launched in 2023 with a different title and star cast, and the film went under a rejig.
The film is set to go on floors in April across locations such as New York, New Jersey, Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir.
Speaking about the film, Priya Mani said that she was drawn to this film instantly due to the "emotional truth of the story". She shared that she is grateful for being a part of the project "that brings together such committed collaborators to tell a story that will connect with audiences across borders."
Azure Entertainment has previously produced Rocky Handsome, Badla and Kesari, and Red Bison has made Bhaag Bawre Aandhi Aayi.