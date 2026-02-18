Mrunal Thakur says she will keep balancing career between Bollywood and south films

"I've been listening to narrations, and hearing fantastic stories. But I've to be careful with regards to what I choose as my debut Tamil film as the audience in Telangana, watch my content.

"The debut with 'Sita Ramam' has set the benchmark so high, so I'm waiting for that best Tamil script, I hope that happens (soon). Language of films does not matter to me, what matters is the emotion. I'm comfortable with Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, let's see where I go," Thakur said.

The actor is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming Hindi film, "Do Deewane Seher Mein". The romantic-drama is directed by Ravi Udaywar of "Mom" fame, and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite her.

The film is billed as an "imperfectly perfect" love story between two socially awkward millennials â€“ Shashank and Roshni -- navigating their journey amidst their personal insecurities and societal pressures.

She said unlike her previous Hindi films including "Super 30", "Batla House", "Do Deewaneâ€¦.", allows her to explore a character set in the 2020s.

"As an actor you should do something that resonates with you and has not been made before. We wanted to do a film ('Do Deewaneâ€¦') which is out of the box. There are a lot of Shashank's and Roshni's around us.