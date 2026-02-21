Hrithik Roshan praises Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo', urges fans to watch in theatres

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has lauded Vishal Bhardwaj's latest directorial, O'Romeo, and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Released on February 13, the film is led by Shahid Kapoor and also features Triptii Dimri.

It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, played by Kapoor, and his romantic relationship with a woman named Afsha (Dimri).

Roshan shared a post on his X handle on Friday, praising Kapoor for his performance in the film.

"The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres, guys. Also, that running-in-circles action was brilliant," he wrote.