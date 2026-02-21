Netflix India head on how they determine which shows get subsequent seasons: ‘Who will program anything which is not loved by people?’

Actually, that's always the hardest question and I am sorry to disappoint you. Like every year I really have no answer for that because you know, these are such wonderful creative partnerships with all the creators and they are in such different spaces. From working with the Indian Air Force to put together Operation Safed Sagar, to working with Anil Kapoor for Family Business. Madhuri (Dixit) is coming back on the service with Maa Behen with Triptii Dimri, who was a Netflix find. Or having Vikrant Massey in Musafir Cafe, that too where he is turning producer with Terribly Tiny Tales, who are known for their short format content on social media. Ektaa Kapoor is coming with Lock Upp, a first-of-its-kind captive reality series and you will see a Netflix take on it. Saif Ali Khan has two films in the slate this year, Hum Hindustani and Kartavya. People often say that Netflix is now not programming gritty stuff or not doing this or that, but actually, that's not true. We are just adding newer genres.