Rima Das' 'Not a Hero' gets honoured at Berlin International Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Not a Hero, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das, has been honoured with the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival.

The film, which was "recognised for its deep connection with young audiences", was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section last week.

The screening also marked its world premiere, according to a press release.

The members of the Children's Jury Generation Kplus included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren und Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer.

Das said the recognition is "deeply meaningful".

"Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care," she said in a statement.

Set between the city and the countryside, Not a Hero follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

"Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures-discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had," read the official logline.