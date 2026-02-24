Kani Kusruti: An actor is like a nomad

What does an actor like her do to hone her craft? Kani talks of her stints at various institutes like Adishakti in Pondicherry and NatanaKairali in Kerala, and its learnings. “I am a little lazy that way, but when I am not, I try to practise those things I learned.” Kani, who also practises the Sitar, shares that it’s important for an actor to learn something else apart from acting, and sometimes, not doing anything at all. “Like any luxury, it comes with having enough time and money. I don’t know if it helps me as an actor. but it helps me to have some kind of routine, and to hibernate,” she says. While talking about the under-spoken part of an actor’s journey, Kani says, “it can get tiring in terms of how we are constantly working with a new set of people all the time. It’s interesting, but can also be tiring. An actor is almost like a nomad that way. But otherwise, this is like any other job. I don’t ascribe any greater value to artists or cinema than any other job.”