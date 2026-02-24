Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia to star in romantic film Jab Khuli Kitaab; release date out

Actors Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia will soon be seen in a romantic film titled Jab Khuli Kitaab. A motion poster of the film, also starring Aparshakti Khurana, was shared by the makers on Monday.
Written and directed by actor and screenwriter Saurabh Shukla, the film is based on his original play of the same name. It is presented by Applause Entertainment and is a Shoestrap Films Production. The film is slated to premiere on ZEE5 on March 6.
As per a press note shared by the makers: “Jab Khuli Kitaab follows Gopal and Anusuya, a couple whose decades long bond faces an unexpected revelation that shakes up their equation. As long-held truths come to light, the family is drawn into a whirlwind of emotions, sometimes poignant, often humorous; resulting in a story that explores love, companionship, forgiveness, and the beautiful possibility of rediscovering each other after a lifetime together.”
Aparshakti plays a young lawyer in the film “whose modern worldview brings a fresh dynamic to the story.” Jab Khuli Kitaab also features Mansi Parekh, Sameer Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi.
Talking about the film, writer and director, Saurabh Shukla said, “At the heart of Jab Khuli Kitaab lies raw, unfiltered honesty — the kind that can turn lives upside down yet ultimately bring clarity and liberation.”
“Relationships, especially long-standing ones, are layered with unspoken emotions, unresolved conflicts, and unexpected tenderness. This story explores all of that, finding moments of humour in the messiness,” she added.