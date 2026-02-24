Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia to star in romantic film Jab Khuli Kitaab; release date out

As per a press note shared by the makers: “Jab Khuli Kitaab follows Gopal and Anusuya, a couple whose decades long bond faces an unexpected revelation that shakes up their equation. As long-held truths come to light, the family is drawn into a whirlwind of emotions, sometimes poignant, often humorous; resulting in a story that explores love, companionship, forgiveness, and the beautiful possibility of rediscovering each other after a lifetime together.”