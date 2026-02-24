Ali Abbas Zafar confirms project with Ahaan Panday

There had been plenty of speculations about the upcoming projects of Ahaan Panday, who broke out last year with the musical blockbuster Saiyaara. Now it’s confirmed — Ahaan is working with Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.
On Monday evening, Ali Abbas shared a photo with Ahaan Panday, where the two can be seen posing together smilingly, adding the caption, “Power isn’t Given.. Its Taken… Ready to Roll.“ By the looks of it, the film promises to be a action-heavy entertainer, like many of Ali Abbas’ earlier works like Sultan (2016), Bharat (2019), and Bloody Daddy (2022).
More details about the project are yet to be confirmed, although Sharvari has been rumouredly signed for the project and Nishaanchi fame Aishvary Thackeray will be seen in the antagonist’s role. The film also marks Ali Abbas’ reunion with Yash Raj Films.
The makers are reportedly planning to commence shoot next month, with two major schedules planned in Mumbai and London, and release their film in early 2027,
Ali Abbas Zafar’s previous directorial was the 2024 film Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, which was a massive box office failure.