Manipuri drama Boong wins BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts recently conducted its annual awards ceremony. Among the winners was the Manipuri drama, Boong, which won the Best Children's and Family Film.
The film is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their Excel Entertainment banner. Lakshmipriya and Ritesh were the recipients of the award.
In her speech, Lakshmipriya thanked the jury for choosing the film and described Boong as, "A film that is rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very underrepresented, my homeland, Manipur. So, I just want this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur."
Other nominees in the category includes Arco (2025), Lilo and Stitch (2025), and Zootopia 2 (2025).
Boong premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 2024 and was released in India on September 2025. The film followed the story of Boong, a young boy who undertakes a journey to gift his mother something special, and undergoes a life changing journey of his own.