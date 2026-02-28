Accused Movie Review: Konkona Sensharma led #MeToo thriller is pacy but has no time to ponder

The Indo-British feminist noir is becoming a cliché of its own. Think The Buckingham Murders (2023), Ulajh (2024) and Badla (2019). Set in hazy British towns, these films are mostly fronted by a flawed female protagonist trying either to solve a case or clear her name, battling inner demons as well as a patriarchal system. She wears long overcoats when she feels confident and goes for a run in a hoodie while trying to work out a problem in her head. The weather is always sunless, reflecting the greyness of its characters. The issue isn’t just the repetitive aesthetics. This micro-genre deals with an Indian woman’s standing in society, how the powerful amongst them are perceived and how much they are allowed to be vulnerable. But what it also does is pull out the Indian woman from an Indian context. The themes become more universal and thus lose out on their sharp specificity. Points don’t hit home because events are unfolding so far away from it.