Dhurandhar to release on OTT in January; deal fixed at Rs 130 crore: Report

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar might be eyeing a January release on OTT. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film’s makers have secured a deal worth Rs 130 crore with Netflix for streaming both part 1 and part 2 of the film, which is scheduled to release on March 19.
A source told the publication, “Netflix has paid Rs 130 crore for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs 65 crore each for Dhurandhar: Part 1 and Part 2.”
The source further claimed that the deal is considered fair at a time when OTT acquisition prices are reportedly declining. “Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when OTT prices have crashed. It is also a significant shot in the arm for Ranveer Singh, as this is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we consider the combined amount paid for both parts of Dhurandhar.”
As of now, neither the makers nor Netflix have officially confirmed the deal.
The film, however, is still going strong at the box office even a month since its release. The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer has made Rs 713 crore India net, as per rough estimates by Sacnilk. com. It’s worldwide collection after 26 days of release stands at Rs 1101 crore.
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun.