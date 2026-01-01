Ikkis Movie Review: Sriram Raghavan’s war-drama is a predictable peace-offering in a polarized country

During the promotions of his 1998 film Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg famously said, “Every war movie, good or bad, is an anti-war movie.” Francis Truffaut had already given a counter fifteen years before: “There’s no such thing as an anti-war film.” In the context of Hindi cinema, I would go on to say “most war movies are boring war movies.” It’s a dead genre unable to break out of its patterns and the biggest reason for that is because it actively rejects nuance. The soldier at the centre of a Hindi war film can’t seem to have a dimension to his personality that is bigger than the incessant urge to bring glory to his motherland. He is a white character who can’t have gray motivations. There can’t be questions raised on nationalism itself as an idea. As a result, most Indian war films seem like an over two-hour recruitment advertorial by the Ministry of Defence.