Deepika Padukone announces mentorship program ‘OnSet’ on 40th birthday

On the occasion of her 40th birthday on Monday, Deepika Padukone has a gift for her fans. Via a social media post, the actor announced ‘The OnSet program’, a learning module for people who want to build a career in film, television and advertising.
As per a press release, the program will provide training opportunities to promising talent and will also function as a launch play-field for individuals who have the relevant expertise and experience to lead their own projects. Writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound designing, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry and production are the departments that will be available as part of the program’s first phase.
Deepika took to her Instagram on Monday to share a video talking about the venture. “This past year, I have been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent.”