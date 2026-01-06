Kunal Kemmu-led family-comedy Single Papa to get season 2

Kunal Kemmu headliner family-comedy series Single Papa, which released on Netflix last month, has been greenlit for a second season. The series, created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, also stars Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia and Prajakta Kohli.
Single Papa revolves around Gaurav Gehlot (Kunal), a laidback guy who decides to adopt an infant after his divorce. He, however, has to face a lot of hurdles along the way which includes his family’s disapproval and also face the wrath of a tough adoption officer (Neha) who considers him unfit to even take care of himself, let alone the baby.
Shashank Khaitan has served as the executive producer on the series and has also directed it alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani.
Talking about what led to the series getting a second season, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “The fact that it’s been trending globally for two weeks since release, and became No. 1 in India so quickly, reminds us why we tell these stories - because honest, simple emotions still connect deeply. We’re so grateful that Single Papa has resonated as a true family entertainer. We can’t wait to continue this journey with season 2.”
Shashank Khaitan added, “Single Papa was always conceived as a long-form, family-first story that could grow with its characters. Seeing audiences connect so deeply with baby Amul, Gaurav and the Gehlots only reinforces our belief that their story was never meant to end with a single chapter.”
The show has been produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner. The release date of season 2 of the show is still under wraps.