Kunal Kemmu-led family-comedy Single Papa to get season 2

Talking about what led to the series getting a second season, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “The fact that it’s been trending globally for two weeks since release, and became No. 1 in India so quickly, reminds us why we tell these stories - because honest, simple emotions still connect deeply. We’re so grateful that Single Papa has resonated as a true family entertainer. We can’t wait to continue this journey with season 2.”