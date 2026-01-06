Vineet Kumar Singh-Saiyami Kher commence shoot for their next

Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher, who were both part of the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat, will be seen sharing screen in another film soon. The shoot for the film commenced recently.
Vineet shared a series of photos and videos from the muhurat puja ceremony, adding the caption, “Excited to bring this beautiful story to you all! Meanwhile, let's enjoy the process and make some magic #BehindTheScenes #FilmInTheMaking #Day1.”
The project, untitled as yet, is directed by Vikram Phadnis. Tahir Raj Bhasin too is part of the lead cast. Jay Oza is the cinematographer, and Nandini Shrikent is the casting director. The untitled project is being bankrolled under Reel Euphoria and Knight Sky Movies banners.
Saiyami’s upcoming projects include the Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The shoot for Haiwaan wrapped up a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, Vineet’s recent film credits include Tere Ishk Mein and Nishaanchi, where he was seen in a special appearance.
Vikram Phadnis, who has been active in the film industry for over 25 years, has also written and directed two feature films previously — Hrudayantar (2017) and Smile Please (2019).