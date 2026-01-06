India's Oscar entry 'Homebound' advances to next voting round at Academy Awards 2026

LOS ANGELES: Indian cinema returned to the global awards spotlight as 'Homebound' advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards.

The Academy announced that fifteen films from across the world have moved to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. India's 'Homebound' features alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.

The other shortlisted films include Belen (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany), The President's Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That's Left of You (Jordan), Sentimental Value (Norway), Palestine 36 (Palestine), No Other Choice (South Korea), Sirat (Spain), Late Shift (Switzerland), Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan) and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Announcing the update, the official social media handle of The Academy posted, "Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here's where they land on the map..."

The final nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22.