It should be her choice: Varun Dhawan doesn't want to reveal daughter Lara's face on social media

NEW DELHI: Actor Varun Dhawan says he has no plans to reveal the face of his daughter, Lara, on social media, as he believes it should be her personal choice.

Dhawan, who will next feature in Border 2, held a Q&A session on his X handle on Tuesday.

During the session, one of the users asked the actor about a possible face reveal of his daughter.

“When reveal Lara face ??#varunsays @varun_dvn,” the question read.

The 38-year-old actor said the decision on whether to be present on social media or not should be his daughter’s, and it is not something he wants to decide on her behalf.

“I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice, not something I want to decide for her #varunsays,” he wrote.

Dhawan welcomed Lara with his wife, Natasha Dalal, in June 2024.

Although he has shared pictures of his daughter on social media, he has always ensured that her face is covered with an emoji.

His latest work is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in October. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame and also starred Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Suresh Saraf in lead roles.

Dhawan’s upcoming film Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and is set to release in theatres on January 23. It is the sequel to the 1997 film Border and also features Sunny Deol, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Medha Rana, among others.

The film is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and J P Films.