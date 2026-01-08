Jaaved Jaaferi starrer Mayasabha gets new release date

Tumbbad (2018) director Rahi Anil Barve’s Mayasabha, featuring Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role, now has a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to premiere on January 16, will now hit theatres on January 30.
Before its theatrical release, Mayasabha is set to be screened at various film festivals. The film is scheduled to be screened at the Third Asian Film Festival with a screening scheduled on January 11. This will be followed by it being shown at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2026 on January 17.
Talking about the upcoming screenings, Rahi said, “Festivals like the Third Asian Film Festival and PIFF provide an ideal platform for a film like Mayasabha to connect with discerning viewers. With the theatrical release on January 30, we are excited to take the film to a much wider audience," he said in a statement.
A press release describes Mayasabha as a “gripping and introspective exploration of human relationships and the illusions that shape human lives.”
The film also features Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle in pivotal roles. It is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment, led by Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhiringi and is produced by Zirkon Films.