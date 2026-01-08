Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher to reunite for a black-and-white short film

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher will soon be seen together again in a new project, reportedly a short, black-and-white love story, based in Mumbai.
Some pictures of the duo from the film recently surfaced on social media. Gulshan and Saiyami have previously worked together twice — for the 2020 series Unpaused and the film 8 A.M. Metro (2023).
A source close to the development shared, “Saiyami and Gulshan share a very organic comfort level, both on and off screen. They recently worked together, and the chemistry is as natural and compelling as ever. While details are being kept under wraps, this is indeed a special project that will bring them together once again very soon.”
As per a report in mid-day, the short film was shot entirely in the Mumbai suburbs as the project used real locations to heighten its intimate, lived-in mood.
When it comes to individual projects, Gulshan was last seen in Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025). Saiyami, on the other hand, was last seen alongside Sunny Deol in Jaat (2025). She also has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline.